Prayers Up! Former Syracuse Player Fab Melo Found Dead In Brazil at 26

Former Syracuse Center and Boston Celtics first-round pick Fab Melo has passed away in Brazil, his native country.
According to the Military Police, Melo died at his home in Juiz de Fora. He reportedly went to sleep Friday night (February 10) and was found dead on Saturday morning by his mother. No cause of death has yet been revealed publicly.
The 26-year-old was a professional basketball player in Brazil where he’d been playing for the past few years. His former coach, Jim Boeheim, told ESPN that Melo was a good person and very hard worker.
"We don't know the cause yet. It's so hard right now, so hard to believe,” he said. “It's a sad, sad day… He worked his tail off to become a really good player and was a nice kid.”
The Boston Celtics selected Fab Melo with the 22nd pick of the 2012 NBA Draft, one selection after they chose current power forward Jared Sullinger.
BET sends our condolences to Melo and his family during this difficult time.
(Photo: Nick Laham/Getty Images)
