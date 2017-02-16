LoveWins: Washington State Supreme Court Ruled Against Florist Who Refused to Sell Flowers to a Gay Couple

In 2013, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued Arlene’s Flowers for violating the state’s nondiscrimination law and this decision by the Supreme Court affirms the Benton County judge’s first ruling on the case.

On Thursday, the Washington State Supreme Court unanimously ruled the Christian owner of a floral shop violated state laws when she refused to make an arrangement for a gay couple getting married.

All nine judges presiding over the case ruled against Barronelle Stutzman, owner of Arlene’s Flowers. In their decision, the court wrote “neutral, generally applicable law that serves our state government’s compelling interest in eradicating discrimination in public accommodations.” As such, the court ruled, “We affirm the trial court’s rulings.”

However, lawyers for Stutzman, have vowed to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Stutzman does not agree with the court’s decision and furthermore believes the government is telling her what to believe.

"When you think that the government is coming in telling you what to think and what to do ... we should all be very, very scared," Stutzman told the Tri-City Herald. “[The couple] can certainly believe what [they] would like to do on marriage, and has the right to do that. I'm just asking for the same right."