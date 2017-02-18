'Cash Me Ousside' Teen's Father Is "Appalled" After Watching His Daughter's Second Appearance On "Dr. Phil"

Apparently, Bregoli and her mother Barbara Ann (who also appeared on the show) have a rocky relationship with Danielle’s father and the parents have been embroiled in legal disputes for over a decade. Speaking with the Palm Beach Post , Peskowitz called his daughter’s behavior “appalling.”

Her dad however probably wonders what happened to his daughter. Ira Peskowitz , a Palm Beach Florida sheriff’s deputy, recently spoke out about his daughter after she made a second appearance on Dr. Phil this week .

Danielle Bregoli , the infamous “Cash Me Ousside” girl, is starting to make a name for herself amongst questions of when her 15 minutes of fame will be up.

“That behavior is appalling. And it's appalling that anyone can think it is acceptable behavior,” he said. “She is still young. Danielle needs to be allowed to be a normal, healthy 13-year-old girl. Danielle needs to get treatment, needs to get a good education, get involved in physical activity.”

Obviously her dad didn’t see Danielle counting out all that money in Kodak Black’s (unofficial) video for “Everything 1K.”

JK.

But seriously though. We get his pain, especially if he reportedly filed a domestic abuse report against Barbara Ann after she allegedly made threats to “stab and kill him,” in front of a four-month-old Danielle in 2003. Peskowitz also explained why he’s no longer in his daughter’s life.

“Danielle feels rejected by me. That poor girl. I did not abandon her. I left her mother, but I did not abandon her,” he explained. “I know there is a little girl in there and I hope one day she can hug me and say, ‘I love you, daddy.’”

Watch Danielle Bregoli’s most recent appearance on Dr. Phil below.