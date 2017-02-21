#YESTOBLACK

Police Cornered an Active Shooter Inside This Houston Hospital

Here's what we know about the terrifying incident.

Published 1 hour ago

On Tuesday, Houston police cornered an active shooter in Ben Taub Hospital after there were reports of shots being fired. 

Around 2 p.m., reports of an active gunman inside the hospital started rolling in, Houston police spokesman Kese Smith said. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said no victims have been located and no injuries have been reported.

"All patients and employees are safe at this point," Acevedo told Houston Chronicle.

While the shooter walked around the hospital, doctors and nurses hid in their offices. Several medical professionals created barricades in other areas of the hospital.  

The hospital was placed on official lockdown while SWAT team members of the Houston Police Department waited outside with guns drawn.  

At first, many believed the alarm was part of a drill; however, the situation became tense when nurses and doctors began unhooking patients from IVs and wheeling them around on their hospital beds.

Patients and doctors were held up outside of the hospital.

Written by Rachel Herron

(Photo: KHOU11 via Twitter)

