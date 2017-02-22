Donald Trump Faces Outrage Over Proposed Reversal of Federal Guidance on Transgender Students' Rights to Use Bathroom of Their Choice

The bill, if introduced, would scrap a bathroom protection policy allowing transgender students to enter any restroom they choose. The policy was originally put forth by former President Barack Obama, reported Independent.

According to sources close to the White House, Donald Trump and his administration is on the brink of passing an executive order that would permanently eliminate the rights of transgender students in schools.

For the order to be passed, both secretaries from the Justice and Education Departments need to be on board. However, according to three people close to the action, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos objected to the bill at first.

In her history, DeVos has been known to be anti-LGBT and anti-choice, yet she was hesitant to agree with the bill. It reportedly took pressure from Attorney General Jeff Sessions for DeVos to give in to the bill.

During the White House press conference, Press Secretary Sean Spicer stated that DeVos was "100 percent" committed to the bill.

Sean Spicer says President Trump sees transgender bathrooms as a states' rights issue

"School administrators, parents and students have expressed varying views on the legal issues arising in this setting," the draft of the bill reads.

This proposed bill contradicts Trump's promise to support the LBGT community throughout his campaign.