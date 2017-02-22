Details on President Trump's Anxiously Awaited Immigration Executive Order 2.0

This week, many anticipate a revision to Donald Trump’s first executive order, which many described as a Muslim ban. Although details of the plan have not yet been specified, President Trump has said that the order will "protect our people.”

According to CNN, this time around, the executive order will not affect green card holders, an issue that caused mass confusion during the first order.

Because the first order resulted in chaotic scenes at many airports and large demonstrations and protests, members of Trump’s administration have said this roll out will be more streamlined.

"The president is contemplating releasing a tighter, more streamlined version of the first executive order," Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said at the Munich Security Conference over the weekend. Additionally, Kelly said they plan to "phase in” parts of the order during a designated period of time.

When it comes to the denial of travelers’ due process rights that occurred during the first order, this new order is expected to be more forgiving to those who have current visas to the U.S.

According to Kelly, the goal of this order is "to make sure that there's no one, in a sense, caught in the system of moving from overseas to our airports, which happened on the first release of the order.