Outrage Over Donald Trump's Silence Grows After Kansas Man Shoots Two Indian Men in Racially Motivated Hate Crime

Purinton’s shooting resulted in the killing of one man and the injuring of two others. The men that Purinton shot were Indian and not Middle Eastern.

After shooting inside a crowded bar in Kansas City, a 51-year-old man was detained and arrested by police on Thursday. Witnesses at the bar reported that Adam Purinton allegedly yelled “get out of my country” before shooting at two men he believed to be of Middle Eastern descent.

The shooting occurred a little after 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening at Austins Bar and Grille in Olathe, Kansas. The bar was crowded with patrons watching the University of Kansas basketball game when Purinton verbally attacked Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani.

During the altercation, 24-year-old Ian Grillot tried to defend the men. Purinton then left the bar and returned with a gun that he used to shoot at the men. Kuchibhotla, 32, was killed as a result of the gunfire, while Madasani and Grillot were injured.

After the shooting, Purinton fled the scene and was later found at an Applebee’s in Missouri, where he was arrested, reported the Kansas City Star.

Adam Purinton was charged with first-degree murder as well as two counts of attempted first-degree murder, a local prosecutor said. The FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office have also joined the investigation as authorities work to determine if it was a hate crime.

Both Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani were engineers at Garmin, who has released a statement to their employees about the shooting.

“Unfortunately, two associates on our Aviation Systems Engineering team, Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani, were shot. We are devastated to inform you that Srinivas passed away, and Alok is currently recovering in the hospital,” Garmin said in the email.

Kuchibhotla, 32, was married and his family have set up a GoFundMe page to cover expenses including sending his body to India.

“Srini was the kindest person you would meet, full of love, care and compassion for everyone,” his family wrote on the page. “He never uttered a word of hatred, a simple gossip, or a careless comment. He was brilliant, well mannered and simply an outstanding human being.”

Other funds were also set up to cover Madasani’s medical bills as well as those of Ian Grillot, 24, who was shot in the hand and shoulder.