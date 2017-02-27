Outrage in Baltimore After Video Surfaces From the Brutally Violent Arrest of 16-Year-Old Alonzo Cox

Video of a controversial and violent arrest of a Baltimore teenage has stirred anger in the community. During the arrest, two Baltimore County officers used force to detain 16-year-old Alonzo Cox.

The unnamed 14-year-old girl told police she was in an argument with another girl when Cox stepped in and allegedly began assaulting her. During the altercation, the girl pulled a knife from her bag and Cox walked away from her.

When police arrived on the scene, she was following Cox with a knife in hand. Police were able to arrest the 14-year-old girl without incident; however, when they tried to detain Cox, the situation escalated to violence.

Baltimore police said the Cox did not comply with an officer's order. However, Cox’s father, Alonzo Cox Sr., believes his son was confused and scared.

"I don't think it should have gone that far," Cox told The Baltimore Sun. "He's 16 years old. He was scared. I just don't understand why it was done."

Cox Sr. claimed police used excessive force and repeatedly punched his son when they tried to arrest him. The entire arrest was captured on video and recently posted to social media.