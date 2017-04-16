Former NFL Player Todd Heap Accidentally Runs Over And Kills 3-Year-Old Daughter With Truck

Tragedy has struck Todd Heap and his family as he reportedly ran over his three-year-old daughter accidentally while moving his truck on Friday (April 14).

Police in Mesa, Arizona responded to the accident at 3:45 pm according to AZCentral. The young girl was in the family home’s driveway when the former star NFL Tight-End got in his truck and pulled forward, running her over. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Authorities say no signs of impairment were shown by Heap and the investigation is ongoing. The now-deceased daughter was one of Todd and his wife Ashley’s four children.

Heap played 10 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and his final two with the Arizona Cardinals. A native of Mesa, he retired in 2012.

Our thoughts are with the Heap family at this time. We’ll keep you updated on this story as more details emerge.