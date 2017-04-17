ALERT: Cleveland Police Are Searching For This Man After He Streamed A Murder On Facebook Live

Cleveland police have confirmed a man is still on the loose after shooting another man and broadcasting it on Facebook Live.

Steve Stephens claims that the random killing was just one of 15 people he claims to have killed. He’s currently driving a white Ford Focus with temporary tags. The one confirmed murder happened after Stephens drove up to an elder man and shot him in the head.

Stephens says in the live video post that he “messed up.” He also streamed himself speaking to people on the phone, saying he “shamed” different areas of the city.

"I killed 13, so I'm working on 14 as we speak," Stephens says while driving. "I'm just driving around hitting motherf***ers, man. I just snapped man, f**k." No additional victims have yet been located. Police are advising that if you see Stephens, do not approach him and call authorities.