ALERT: Cleveland Police Are Searching For This Man After He Streamed A Murder On Facebook Live

Cleveland police have confirmed a man is still on the loose after shooting another man and broadcasting it on Facebook Live.
Steve Stephens claims that the random killing was just one of 15 people he claims to have killed. He’s currently driving a white Ford Focus with temporary tags. The one confirmed murder happened after Stephens drove up to an elder man and shot him in the head.
Stephens says in the live video post that he “messed up.” He also streamed himself speaking to people on the phone, saying he “shamed” different areas of the city.
"I killed 13, so I'm working on 14 as we speak," Stephens says while driving. "I'm just driving around hitting motherf***ers, man. I just snapped man, f**k." No additional victims have yet been located. Police are advising that if you see Stephens, do not approach him and call authorities.
Cleveland: This is Steve Stephens having a conversation with a friend and he claims to have killed 13 people. pic.twitter.com/PwBrmIcZl7— Justsayin' (@6bird4) April 17, 2017
Family members of the 78-year-old man described him as a good father who would “give you the shirt off his back.”
"This man right here was a good man," one family member told Cleveland 19. "I hate he's gone. I don't know what I'm going to do."
The video of the shooting is too graphic to post. Check out some reaction and videos related to the shooter/shooting below.
I just spoke with a man and woman who said the man killed in the FB live video was their 78 year old father @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/Gpf3EUafLM— Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) April 16, 2017
Cops Hunt Man Suspected of Broadcasting Cleveland Killing. #ClevelandShooter #Cleveland #SteveStephens :Suspecthttps://t.co/biuSVaIQxk pic.twitter.com/iPjAGnjUe4— Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) April 16, 2017
BREAKING NEWS; Reports of about 20 shots fired - Cleveland Police 5th District Dispatch— Breaking News (@BreakingNLive) April 16, 2017
POLICE SHOT BACK
STAY AWAY
SHARE
LATEST
Thoughts go out to everyone in #Cleveland 😣— Victoria Adamus (@adamus_victoria) April 16, 2017
🙏RIP Mr. Goodwin😢😢😢 Prayers to your family & loved ones❤️ Steve Stephens IS EVIL & deserves to rot in hell🔥🔥 #Cleveland #PrayForCleveland 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HY93a1oEOU— #AmericaFirst 🌟🇺🇸🌟 (@kclady2587) April 16, 2017
stay safe my friends who live in Cleveland.— ✨ (@dymaund) April 16, 2017
(Photo: Steve Stephens via Facebook)
COMMENTS