This Woman Revealed The Crazy Details Behind Why She Catfished An NBA Player And Teen Model

Shelly Chartier tricked NBA player Chris Andersen into a relationship with a 17-year-old teen model. It was the culmination of years of creating online personas.

After spending a year in prison for fraud/blackmailing the rich the 33-year-old says being in jail actually helped her social anxiety. In speaking with ABC’s 20/20, Chartier explained her online behavior.

“I went through a period where I didn’t leave my house for 11 years,” she said. She said she posed on Facebook as Andersen and then got Andersen to notice her through a different app. Subsequently, Chartier arranged a real-life meeting between the two unbenounced they were being set up by a third-party catfish.

Chartier then posed as the model’s mother and blackmailed Andersen for $3,000 because Dunn was 17. She actually blames Dunn for the situation. “Most people would also ask to talk to the person they were going to see [on the phone],” she claims.

Chartier pleaded guilty to seven counts of fraud and other crimes and was sentenced to 18 months in prison in October 2015. She was released a year later.

Watch about the full story below.