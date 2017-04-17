BET Experience 2017!

This Woman Revealed The Crazy Details Behind Why She Catfished An NBA Player And Teen Model

Shelly Chartier says her jail sentence helped with her social anxiety.

Shelly Chartier tricked NBA player Chris Andersen into a relationship with a 17-year-old teen model. It was the culmination of years of creating online personas.

After spending a year in prison for fraud/blackmailing the rich the 33-year-old says being in jail actually helped her social anxiety. In speaking with ABC’s 20/20, Chartier explained her online behavior.

“I went through a period where I didn’t leave my house for 11 years,” she said. She said she posed on Facebook as Andersen and then got Andersen to notice her through a different app. Subsequently, Chartier arranged a real-life meeting between the two unbenounced they were being set up by a third-party catfish.

Chartier then posed as the model’s mother and blackmailed Andersen for $3,000 because Dunn was 17. She actually blames Dunn for the situation. “Most people would also ask to talk to the person they were going to see [on the phone],” she claims.

Chartier pleaded guilty to seven counts of fraud and other crimes and was sentenced to 18 months in prison in October 2015. She was released a year later.

Watch about the full story below.

Written by Paul Meara

(Photo: ABC video screenshot)

