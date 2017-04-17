A Young Boy Was Crushed To Death At A Revolving Restaurant

A 5-year-old boy, who was dining with his family at the Sun Dial restaurant in Atlanta, wandered away from his family, became caught between a wall and a table, and was crushed to death.

This all happened Friday (April 14) at the 72nd floor of the Westin Peachtree Plaza in the city’s downtown just before 3:30 pm EST, according to Atlanta police officer Stephanie Brown, who told BuzzFeed News the details.

Sergeant Warren Pickard told CNN the young boy was caught in 4-5 inches of space and the floor stopped rotating automatically when the child got caught up in it. Security staff and restaurant employees were able to dislodge the boy, who later died from his injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital.

The boy’s name has not been released however we do know his family is from Charlotte, North Carolina. Hotel Manager George Reed offered his condolences to the family.

"As soon as we learned of the accident, we immediately responded until emergency personnel arrived," he said. "We are working with the authorities as they look into this tragic accident and we will continue to assist them in any way we can. Words cannot express the depths of our sorrow. Our thoughts remain with the family."