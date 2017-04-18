Did an 8-Year-Old Child Accidentally Kill This 1-Year-Old Toddler at a Daycare Center?

According to WZZM 13, 1-year-old Korey Brown was in the care of the center with other children. Although there was an adult on the premises, the children were unattended at the time of Brown’s death. When Brown’s family came to pick him up, they noticed he was unresponsive.

A 1-year-old toddler was found dead in a Michigan home daycare center on Friday, said Muskegon Police Chief Jeffrey Lewis. Chief Lewis said this is one of the saddest cases he’d ever seen. Yet, the saddest part could be their leading suspect is an 8-year-old child.

Paramedics were called to Keysha Keepers Daycare, where they attempted to perform CPR on the child. Brown was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have reason to suspect an unidentified 8-year-old child could have been responsible for Brown’s death. Lewis said when the children were unsupervised, Brown could have started crying and the 8-year-old might have tried to help. This attempt to help may have resulted in Brown’s death.

Brown's mother, Bryanna Reasonover, told reporters she noticed bites and bruises on his face.

The other children present, including one 5-year-old, are acting as witnesses for the investigation.

The 8-year-old child is being interviewed by police, and a child psychology specialist.