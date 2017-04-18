Lockdowns Lifted on West Philadelphia Schools After Reported Sighting of Steve Stephens

Lockdowns on more than 30 schools in Philadelphia have been lifted amidst reports of possible sightings of Facebook killer Steve Stephens. After police said they received "multiple 911 calls" about Stephens in West Fairmont Park, officials conducted an investigation.

Upon looking into the reports, police concluded there are no current indications Stephens is in the area.

"At this time, there is no indication that the subject is at our location or anywhere in the city of Philadelphia," read a statement published by the Philadelphia police.

During a police briefing, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams was questioned about the possible presence of Stephens.

“No, there’s no truth to that, but, again, we’re receiving dozens and dozens of tips, and we follow up on all tips that we receive," Williams said.

Philadelphia school officials said the lockdown was lifted at 2:55 p.m.