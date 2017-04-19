Judge Sentences Man to 25-to-Life for Brutal and Senseless Killing of This Woman in a NYC Hotel Room

A man who murdered a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2007 was given a sentence of 25 years to life on Monday. In December, Clarence Dean was convicted of killing Kristine Yitref , 33, at the Hotel Carter. After brutally murdering Yitref — who worked as a prostitute at the time — he hid her body under the bed.

According to prosecutors, Dean killed Yitref by snapping her neck. He also broke her skull, at least 12 ribs and her breastbone during his vicious attack.

At the sentence hearing, Justice Bonnie Wittner spoke to the superfluous violence Dean enacted on Yitref.

“I've tried a lot of homicide trials. I have,” Wittner said, as reported by DailyMail.com. “And this was one of the most brutal and depraved beatings and strangulations of someone for no reason at all.”

Also present was Yitref’s younger sister, Casandra Johnson, 38, who called her deceased sibling “a small-town girl who got lost in the big city.”

"I'm here to tell you she wasn't trash," Johnson said at Dean's sentencing. "She didn't deserve to die like that — put in a garbage bag under a hotel room bed."

Assistant District Attorney Robert Ferrari said Dean has “a long history of sexually motivated crimes.”

He's a registered sex offender in Florida and has a record that included sexually assaulting a young child and sexually assaulting a woman he met on a blind date, the prosecutor said.

When Dean stood trial in December, the jury took "just 25 minutes" to convict him, prosecutors added.

"This defendant richly deserves every minute of the sentence," Wittner said of his possible lifetime sentence in prison.