Man Accused of Stalking and Harassing Malia Obama Was Detained by Secret Service and Given Psychiatric Evaluation

According to the Secret Service, Jair Nilton Cardosa, 30, repeatedly followed Malia Obama to her production internship in Tribeca. On April 10, Cardosa found his way to the fourth floor offices where Obama worked. He then put a sign on the window asking the 18-year-old to marry him.

A longtime stalker of former first daughter Malia Obama has been detained and submitted for psychiatric evaluation for his disturbing behavior, reported CBS New York.

Two Secret Service agents assigned to Obama’s detail told the man to immediately leave the premises.

Two days later, Cardosa followed Obama as she left a different Manhattan office, yet he was once again stopped by Secret Service agents. Cardosa was identified as the same man who attempted to gain access to the White House on numerous occasions.

On April 13, Secret Service agents visited the Brooklyn apartment of Cardosa and questioned him. Based on their interview, they deemed him to be emotionally disturbed and he was submitted to a psychiatric evaluation at an area hospital.

In order to create an official report on Cardosa, Secret Service agents went to the NYPD on Tuesday to detail the harassment he directed towards Obama.

Cardosa has not yet been charged; however, the NYPD is considering charging the man with harassment and stalking.