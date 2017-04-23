Aaron Hernandez's Family to Host Private Funeral

As announced in a statement through the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association, the private ceremony will take place in Hernandez's hometown of Bristol, Connecticut.

As the details regarding the passing of Aaron Hernandez continue to emerge as part of the ongoing investigation , his family has updated the public that the late Patriots tight end will be put to rest in a private ceremony.

"The family of Aaron Hernandez wishes to thank all of you for the thoughtful expressions of condolences," the statement reads. "We wish to say goodbye to Aaron in a private ceremony and thank everyone in advance for affording us a measure of privacy during this difficult time."

The news of the private ceremony comes following the development that his death has been officially ruled a suicide by state police and public health officials.

The verdict came after speculation that the 27-year-old was murdered by someone while in prison, as well as arrives after he was found not guilty after a high-profile trail for a 2012 double murder case.

As new information surrounding the circumstances of Hernandez's death continues to become publicized, the privatization of his funeral ceremony is one way that his family can grieve their loss in peace.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to his surviving family members and friends during this difficult time.