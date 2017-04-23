Report Claims Aaron Hernandez Murdered Odin Lloyd to Conceal His Bisexuality

Two of them were for his fiancé and four-year-old daughter. The other was reportedly to his gay lover who was also incarcerated. Now, it’s reported that Hernandez actually killed Odin Lloyd to cover up his bisexuality.

According to Newsweek, the former New England Patriots tight end had a longtime male lover who was a friend from high school. It’s been theorized by law enforcement studying the case that Lloyd had incriminating information on the football star that he didn’t want announced to the public.

Previously it had been thought that Hernandez killed Lloyd because he would rat him out over a previous double murder in 2012, however Hernandez was acquitted of those charges so it seems less likely that is the secret that drove him to the murder he was convicted of. Regardless a motive was never officially and firmly established.

Lloyd “had information the football star did not want out — that he was bisexual,” the Newsweek report claims. Ernest Wallace, a co-defendant of Hernandez, told police that Lloyd had slurred Hernandez as a “schmoocher,” or someone who is gay, prior to being killed.

Hernandez reportedly moved “a large amount of money” into the lover’s bank account shortly before his arrest, the mag says. The prison boyfriend is also under “24/7 suicide watch.”

Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell in the wee hours of Wednesday morning (April 19). He reportedly hung himself with his bed sheet and was found in his cell at around 3:05 a.m. He was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. at the Umass Memorial in Leominster, Mass.