A Heated Debate on the 'Blackness' of Serena Williams Sparked After She Slammed Racist Comments About Her Baby

Serena Williams published a lengthy post on Instagram in response to Romanian tennis player Ilie Nastase and his comment calling her “chocolate with milk.” In her response, Williams called out Nastase for his "racist" remarks and his "sexism" demonstrated to her colleagues.

Although she spoke out against racism, Williams received some hate in return for being with a white man.

"Girl bye! Keep your legacy black! Keep your wealth black! Her legacy will now be whitewashed & her wealth will fade into the hands of the white man. #allblackeverything #blacklove > #interraciallove," wrote @noswirl1987.

Others said that now that she is with someone who is white, she cannot be pro-Black.

"Serena no longer black but wants us black folks supporting her 💀 go beg whites for support [expletive]," said @talkotp.

However, many people defended Williams and questioned why dating a white person makes her anti-Black.

@imanirenee22 wrote, "Some of these comments are just sad. Pro black doesn't mean you can't date outside of your race. It simply means you stand for and love your blackness. There are some white people who are pro black and respect our culture and everything we stand for."