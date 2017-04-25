This Brave 8-Year-Old Fought Off the Man Who Put a Bag Over Her Head in an Attempted Kidnapping

"You could see in her face something was wrong. She is not a crybaby, so she wasn't crying. She was just confused as of the incident that took place," Cheniece told ABC 7.

On Sundays, Cheniece Kidd takes her entire family to her mother’s house for dinner. While the meal is preparing, the kids usually play outside in their grandmother’s yard. When Cheniece’s daughter came running inside with a terrified look on her face, she knew something was wrong.

Chicago police are looking for a man who attempted to kidnap an 8-year-old girl in a South Austin neighborhood Sunday afternoon. The girl — whose identity has been kept private — had to fight off the man when he put a plastic bag over her heard and tried to abduct her.

According to police, the 8-year-old girl was riding her bike outside when a man suddenly approached and placed a bag over her head.

"He didn't say a word. He snuck up on her and put the bag on her head," said Teressia Kidd, the victim’s grandmother.

Although this would paralyze most children, Cheneice’s daughter knew that she had to fight her way out. The girl kicked the man until she was released and then she sprinted inside her grandmother’s home.

Cheniece attempted to find the man and dialed 911. However, their search was unsuccessful.

"I immediately drove my car and rode around and tried to find the man she described, but I didn't find anybody," she said.

Police say the suspect is described as a 5-foot-five Black male of medium build, approximately 40 years old, with a bald head. He has a tattoo of a heart on his neck and was wearing a brown, long-sleeve shirt, black pants and blue low-top shoes.

Cheniece was frightened by this incident, yet she is proud to have a child who knows how to protect herself.

"I am extremely proud that I raised a fighter. She is not going to give up and let nobody take her. She knows she has family that loves her and wants her home," Cheniece said.