Crazy Video Shows Robber Put Gun To The Head Of An Unbothered Jimmy John's Cashier

That was the mood of a Jimmy John’s restaurant cashier recently. Tuker Murray was working peacefully behind the register when a man walked in and pretended that he was going to make an order.

Shortly afterward, the man pulled out a pistol and demanded the 24-year-old give him all the money in the register. Normally, panic and frantic behavior usually paints the face of an armed robbery victim. Not Tuker though.

He cooly opens the register, takes out the cash and gives it to robber. The whole thing was captured on a security camera that also shows the area manager behind the Murray a lot more scared. Two other employees ran and hid in the freezer until police arrived.

In speaking with Buzzfeed, Tuker Murray said that he wasn’t scared of the robber because he didn’t think he’d ever pull the trigger.

"I was thinking, f**k this guy, dude," he said. "Because he did it like a b***h."

Not long after the robbery, the suspect was identified as 54-year-old Terry K. Rayford. He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and was already on parole with multiple felony convictions for first degree armed robbery.

Wah wah.

Jimmy John’s Twitter thanked Kansas City Police for their fast apprehension of Rayford. Of course they called it “Freaky Fast.” LOL.

Check out what went down below.