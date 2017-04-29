Here's What Michelle Obama Has To Say About A Presidential Run

Michelle Obama has done a lot of good for this country and definitely wants to continue… Under one condition.

Recently, the former First Lady made her first public speaking engagement since former president Barack Obama left office in January. During it, she revealed she never wants to be president herself and that her eight years in the White House was quite enough.

“It’s all well and good until you start running, and then the knives come out,” she said at the American Institute of Artist’s annual conference in Orlando. “Politics is tough, and it’s hard on a family.”

Maybe Sasha and Malia will one day want to occupy 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. That would be their choice and not something Michelle would want to put them through.

“I wouldn’t ask my children to do this again because, when you run for higher office, it’s not just you, it’s your whole family.” she added.

Michelle Obama had one of the highest approval ratings among former first ladies when leaving office at 64 percent. That was even higher than her husband, who left with 58 percent.

Recently Michelle and Barack signed a record-breaking $60 million book deal. Donald Trump’s presidency seems to have everyone yearning for the days of the Obamas.