What We Know About The Alleged Trump Supporter Who Attacked Students With A Machete

An arrest was made Friday (April 28) after a former student of Transylvania University in Kentucky stormed a campus café with a machete and a bag of knives and quizzed students on their political affiliations.

Two women were injured during the bizarre attack, one of which was taken to the hospital. According to the Lexington Police Department, suspect Mitchell W. Adkins allegedly entered the cafe shortly before 9 a.m. local time before threatening customers and employees.

Witnesses say the suspect shouted “The day of reckoning is here!” as he entered and began his attack.

"He asked the first girl if she was a Democrat or a Republican. She said Republican. He said okay, then asked some other girl," Michael Soder told Lex 18. "By that time, some of my friends were running out and yelling for us to leave, and I tried to stay behind to see if — I mean I didn't know what to do, I wanted to help, but I knew I should get out of there."

Apparently, Adkins was targeting self-identifying Democrats.

"He asked somebody what their political affiliation was, they said ‘Republican,’ and the guy said, 'You are safe,'" Tristan Reynolds, the campus newspaper’s editor-in-chief told the Lexington Herald-Leader. "And then I realized what was going on and started getting people out.”

Making a scan of Adkins’ Facebook page reveals his love for Republican politics, often re-posting stories about gun law flaws, terrorist attacks involving radical Islamists and even other mass domestic attacks.

The cafe where the attack happened has been described as a “popular gathering spot.” Luckily, the two women hurt in the attack are expected to be ok.

Check out video of the police response as well as screenshots of posts Adkins made below.