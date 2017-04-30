Here Are The Results Of Aaron Hernandez's Toxicology Report

Hernandez was found dead inside of his jail cell earlier this month and there’s been a lot of questions as to why and/or if it was actually suicide. If suicide is the verdict, then you have to wonder about the motive. Was it because he knew he was never going to get out? To hide his possible bi-sexuality? To make sure his daughter was taken care of financially?

The answers to these questions very much rely on Hernandez’ mental state. Many are saying drugs were the cause. Welp, we can put that rumor to rest.

A toxicology report on Hernandez came back negative. There were absolutely no drugs found in the fallen star’s system, according to tests performed on him during an autopsy. WCVB-5 in Boston reports that Hernandez could’ve taken a synthetic form of marijuana called K2.

The Souza Baranowski Correctional Facility in Massachusetts was under lockdown last week while officials investigated claims suggesting Hernandez consumed any illicit drugs prior to his death.

There are now conflicting reports as to whether letters to loved ones were actually recovered in Aaron Hernandez’ cell. Officials say they did recover them while his family and legal team claim no such items existed. The motive for Hernandez’ death may forever be a mystery.