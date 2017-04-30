Delta Airlines Pilot Caught on Camera Attacking Female Passenger in Atlanta Airport

In the wake of the horrific incident United Airlines has been under fire for, a Delta pilot is next to be at the center of harsh criticisms, recently being caught on video attacking a woman at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The footage begins in the jetway with two female passengers getting into an altercation when the pilot steps in, making an attempt to break up the fight.

2017 has been proving to be a particularly rough year for airlines in the U.S. so far.

However, as the footage continues, the pilot's actions then took a turn for the worse, with the pilot then striking one of the passengers in the arm and then disappearing out of the frame.

According to TMZ, the video was filmed on April 21 and the situation was handled immediately by Delta officials.

"We became aware of this incident and a video last week and immediately removed the pilot from duty while we completed a thorough investigation," a Delta spokesperson shared with TMZ. "Local law enforcement was called to respond at the time of the incident. The pilot has since been returned to work as our investigation found that his actions deescalated an altercation between passengers on the jetway floor during deplaning."

Additionally, none of the involved parties pressed any charges.

As reported, the video surfaced several days after another Delta passenger claimed to be kicked off of a flight for using the bathroom.



Take a look at the footage capturing a Delta pilot hitting a female passenger below.