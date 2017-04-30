Shocking Video Shows Young Boy's Mom Pull Gun On "Slow" Barber

Everyone knows it: a trip to the barber shop should take less time than it does. But it’s never worth getting weapons involved to speed up the process.

Unfortunately, that’s what reportedly happened in Cleveland a couple of weeks ago. Police in the Ohio city are trying to identify a woman they believe pulled a gun on a barber because he was taking “too long” to cut her 7-year-old son’s hair.

According to Cleveland.com, a police report cites the woman making a threat to a barber, who was in training, on April 14. She supposedly complained several times before pulling out a handgun from her purse and pointing it at the barber.

“I got two clips. I’ll pop you,” she reportedly said. The woman then put the gun back in her purse after another employee at the shop came over to calm her down.

The barber did finish the haircut and the woman left with her two children afterward. Surveillance shows the woman with the gun. She still hasn’t been identified.

See what went down below.