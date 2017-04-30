Trump Reads Derogatory Song About Immigrants Called "The Snake" At Rally

The annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner was last night (April 29) and since Donald Trump is thin-skinned and petty, he decided not to attend.

Instead, he doubled down on why he has a historically low approval rating by holding a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and recited the lyrics to a soul song called “The Snake.” It was something he did a lot on the campaign trail and it plays right into both the prejudiced emotions of his fanbase and anti-immigrant label everyone else puts on him.

The song is essentially about a charitable woman who takes in a freezing snake, only to have it later killer her with a venomous bite. It very vividly alludes to radical Islamists who Trump and his supporters believe come into the country under the guise of being a refugee.

Saturday was Trump’s 100th day in office. This was the first time he recited the song while assuming the presidency and decided to dedicate the poem to undocumented immigrants, which he claims cause a majority of the crime in America.

"So let's dedicate this to [Secretary of Homeland Security John] Kelly, the Border Patrol, and the ICE agents for doing such an incredible job. All right?" Trump said in beginning the reading.

You can watch the full speech below: