Michelle Obama Reveals Sasha and Malia Hosted a Sleepover for Their Last Night in the White House

"They had a sleepover, because of course on Inauguration Day, because my girls are so normal, they're like, 'Well, eight girls are gonna be sleeping here because it's our last time, and we want pizza and we want nuggets.' And it's like, really?" Michelle Obama said last Thursday.

While speaking at the annual American Institute of Architecture conference, Michelle Obama revealed how Sasha, 15, and Malia, 18, spent their last night in the White House, reported TODAY.

The former first lady added how difficult it was for the girls to leave their home of eight years.

"So that moment of transition, right before the doors opened and we welcomed in the new family, our kids were leaving out the back door in tears, saying goodbye to people," Obama said.

During her time in the White House, Michelle Obama hoped to leave a lasting impression on this country and the world. However, the Trump administration announced it's ending Michelle Obama’s legacy girl’s education initiative, “Let Girls Learn,” according to officials.

"Moving forward, we will not continue to use the 'Let Girls Learn' brand or maintain a stand-alone program," read an email sent to Peace Corps employees this week, reported CNN.

Although the administration says some components of the program will remain, employees have been instructed to stop using the "Let Girls Learn" name and were told that the program was ending.

In 2015, Barack and Michelle Obama started to help girls in developing countries gain more opportunities in education. "Let Girls Learn" was operated primarily at the Peace Corps and the United States Agency for International Development. According to a spokesperson for the Peace Corps, the agency will continue its effort to facilitate girl’s education.