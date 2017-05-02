15-Year-Old Jordan Edwards's Parents Say His Brothers Watched Him Die After Horrific Police Shooting

"Not only have Jordan's brothers lost their best friend; they witnessed firsthand his violent, senseless, murder," the statement reads. "Their young lives will forever be altered. No one, let alone young children, should witness such horrific, unexplainable, violence."

The family of Jordan Edwards has publicly spoken out after the agonizing death of the 15-year-old at the hands of a police officer. In the statement, the Edwards family reveals Jordan’s brothers watched him die after he was shot in the head by a Balch Springs police officer in a Dallas community.

On Saturday, Jordan was leaving a house party when Balch Springs police were called to the scene. Jordan and friends were in a car and leaving the party when the unidentified officer shot in the vehicle with a rifle, striking Jordan in the head, reported The Dallas Morning News.

At first, the officer claimed the car was backing up in an “aggressive manner;” however, after the review of body cam footage, the officer changed his story.

The attorney representing the Edwards family, Lee Merritt, said the family is seeking justice for Jordan.

"We've heard excuses before in the past: You know why it happens, because the dads aren't present. That excuse isn't here," Merritt said. "Or the kid was violent. That excuse isn't present here."

Jordan was a straight-A student with no blemishes on his record or criminal history.

As of now, the Edwards family has asked the public to refrain from protests and marches while they grieve and make arrangements.

"We do not support nor do we condone any violence or threats made against the Balch Springs Police Department or any other law enforcement agencies,” the family’s statement reads. "What we desire only second to having our beloved Jordan back, is JUSTICE FOR JORDAN.”

You can read the Edwards family statement in its entirety below:

"We would first like to thank everyone for their kind words, thoughts, prayers, and condolences as we mourn the tremendous loss our family and community has suffered. We know that so many of you share in our loss. At this time, we ask that you please be respectful of our family, and allow us the opportunity and space to grieve. This entire ordeal has been inescapable.

"Jordan was a loving child, with a humble and sharing spirit. The bond that he shared with his family, particularly his siblings, was indescribable. Not only have Jordan’s brothers lost their best friend; they witnessed firsthand his violent, senseless murder. Their young lives will forever be altered. No one, let alone young children, should witness such horrific, unexplainable violence. While our family attempts to cope with our loss, we ask that at this time the community please refrain from protests and marches in Jordan’s and our family’s name, as we prepare for his funeral. We do not support nor do we condone any violence or threats made against the Balch Springs Police Department or any other law enforcement agencies.

"What we desire, only second to having our beloved Jordan back, is JUSTICE FOR JORDAN.

"With All of Our Love,

The Edwards Family"