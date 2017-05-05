Ex-Officer Roy Oliver Charged With Murder For Killing Jordan Edwards

Roy Oliver , the white former police officer who repeatedly fired a rifle into a moving car last week in a Dallas suburb, which killed Jordan Edwards , has been charged with the 15-year-old’s murder.

Authorities from the Balch Springs Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Oliver on Friday (May 5) for murder. They claim he "intended to cause serious bodily injury and commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death," according to a statement released by Buzzfeed.

An attorney representing the Edwards’ family says that while the arrest warrant won’t bring back the teen, it "has brought a bit of reprieve in a time of intense mourning."

"Although we realize that there remain significant obstacles ahead on the road to justice, this action brings hope that the justice system will bend against the overwhelming weight of our frustration," Lee Merritt, the attorney, said.

Police initially claimed that the vehicle had been backing up toward officers in “an aggressive manner,” but later refuted that by saying officer’s account was inaccurate.

On April 29, Oliver shot and killed Jordan Edwards. Previously, Roy Oliver was fired over the incident for violating several department policies during the incident.