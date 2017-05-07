15-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By Police After Calling 911

On Saturday (May 6), police in San Diego shot and killed a 15-year-old student after he allegedly pointed a BB gun (pistol) at them in a high school parking lot.

Authorities say the Torrey Pines High School student called 911 in the early morning hours to ask officers to check on the welfare of an unarmed boy in front of the school. The boy wasn’t named however investigators later figured out the he was referring to himself.

Two officers subsequently arrived and saw the boy in the parking lot. As they got out of their patrol car, the boy allegedly pulled out a gun from his waistband and pointed it at one of the officers. That’s when they drew their guns and ordered him to drop the weapon.

Officers claim he ignored those orders and began walking toward them. He then ignored more demands to drop the weapon and that’s when police fired and struck the youth several times.

First aid was performed and paramedics were called but to no avail. The young man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The teen’s name hasn’t yet been released due to his age. The gun he was carrying was later discovered to be a BB air pistol.

“Fearing for their safety, both officers fired their weapons at the male, striking him numerous times,” Lt. Mike Holden said of the 28-and-four-year veterans of the force in a statement.

A crisis-response team will be on campus Monday to support students, parents and staff of the school, according to a school official.