Family of Jordan Edwards Files Lawsuit Against Roy Oliver and Balch Springs PD for Inadequate Training

The family of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards has filed a lawsuit against the former officer responsible for Jordan’s death and his police department for inadequately training him.
On Friday, the family filed a suit claiming former Balch Springs Officer Roy Oliver "exhibited a pattern of escalating encounters with the public.” The suit also claimed Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber and the department "failed to provide adequate training to Oliver on appropriate methods and techniques to control situations similar to the one" that occurred with their son Jordan, reported The Associated Press.
"Oliver's inadequate training resulted in the death of Edwards," the lawsuit said.
On April 29, Oliver was called to investigate reports of gunfire at house party. While at the house, Oliver noticed Edwards and some friends attempting to leave in a vehicle. Oliver used his rifle to shoot inside the car as it drove off. As a result, he struck Edwards, who died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Jasmine Crockett, one of the family's attorneys, said the lawsuit was filed in order to maintain the legal rights of Odell Edwards, Jordan’s father. The lawsuit broadly seeks damages for Edwards's wrongful death; yet no specific monetary amount was listed.
"There was no reason that any person in America — not just a Black person — should ever have to bury their 15-year-old child who was doing everything right in life," Crockett said.
Following the shooting, Oliver was fired and charged with murder in the shooting. After turning himself in on Friday, he was released on $300,000 bail, according to the Washington Post.
