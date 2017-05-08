Family of Jordan Edwards Files Lawsuit Against Roy Oliver and Balch Springs PD for Inadequate Training

The family of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards has filed a lawsuit against the former officer responsible for Jordan’s death and his police department for inadequately training him.

On Friday, the family filed a suit claiming former Balch Springs Officer Roy Oliver "exhibited a pattern of escalating encounters with the public.” The suit also claimed Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber and the department "failed to provide adequate training to Oliver on appropriate methods and techniques to control situations similar to the one" that occurred with their son Jordan, reported The Associated Press.

"Oliver's inadequate training resulted in the death of Edwards," the lawsuit said.