Trump Admits He Leaked Classified Info to the Russians Hours After His Staff Claimed He Didn't

Yesterday (May 15), it was reported that Donald Trump leaked classified intelligence about an ISIS plot involving laptops on airplanes during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergei Kislyak at the White House.

Hours later, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster denied the reports, but it looks like now Trump is admitting that he did leak classified info, contradicting members of his top staff.

It all went down over Twitter. You know, where everything about classified info should be shared. This morning, the president said he had full authority to leak the intel.

“As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism,” he wrote in combined tweets.

On Monday, the Washington Post reported on the leak of classified info. According to those reports, the information had been shared with the U.S. intelligence community by an ally on the basis that it was not shared with others. They also claim that Trump revealed the city within the Islamic State group territory where the threat was found out, which some believe will put the informant’s life in danger.

The President of the United States does have legal authority to leak classified information, however it’s strange as to why Trump and his staff would contradict themselves as to what was leaked. Tillerson, who was at the meeting, revealed that a “broad range of subjects” were brought up and “the nature of specific threats were discussed, but they did not discuss sources, methods or military operations.”

View Donald Trump’s tweets about leaking classified intel below.