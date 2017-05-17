Teen's Death From Caffeine Overdose Reveals the Dangers of Energy Drinks

On April 26, Davis Allen Cripe drank a cafe latte, a large Diet Mountain Dew and an energy drink within a two-hour period. He then collapsed in his classroom at Spring Hill High School. During a news conference on Monday, coroner Gary Watts said Davis died from a caffeine-induced cardiac event causing a probable arrhythmia, reported CNN.

A 16-year-old high school student from South Carolina collapsed and died from ingesting too much caffeine, according to a Richland County coroner.

Also at the news conference was Davis’s father, Sean Cripe, who spoke on the devastating loss of his son.

"Like all parents, we worry about our kids as they grow up. We worry about their safety, their health, especially once they start driving. But it wasn't a car crash that took his life. Instead, it was an energy drink," Sean Cripe said at the news conference.

According to Watts, Davis's autopsy revealed the teen had neither undiagnosed heart conditions nor any other conditions that could have been triggered by the high amount of caffeine. No other drugs or substances were found in his system.

"This was not an overdose. We lost Davis from a totally legal substance," Watts said. "Our purpose here today is to let people know, especially our young kids in school, that these drinks can be dangerous, and be very careful with how you use them, and how many you drink on a daily basis."

Sean Cripe added that he hopes this terrible event can help parents and children understand the dangers of high caffeine intake.

"Parents, please talk to your kids about the dangers of these energy drinks," Cripe said.