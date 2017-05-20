Anderson Cooper Tells Trump Supporter He'd Defend Him Even If He "Took A Dump On His Desk"

Everyone has one of those days when they don’t GAF. Even when you’re on television nearly everyday, you can hit your breaking point.

That’s what happened with Anderson Cooper recently. The CNN host had Jeffrey Lord, a Donald Trump supporter, on his program and confronted him about reports that Trump told the Russians during a White House meeting that firing former FBI Director James Comey eased some of the pressure he felt during an ongoing investigation of him and his alleged ties to the country.

Lord, like most Trump supporters, aimlessly defended the president and said he “didn’t care” what Trump told the Russian officials who visited.

That’s when Cooper, who previously rolled his eyes at White House spokesperson Kellyanne Conway's similar defense of Trump, made an analogy for the ages.

"If he took a dump on his desk you would defend it," AC said.

Everyone, even Jeffrey Lord, laughed at the comment. Aside from it being funny, it’s also hella true. Can Donald Trump do any wrong or make any mistake in his supporter’s eyes?

Check out a clip from the segment below.