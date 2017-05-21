Construction Company Owned By Black Women Set To Replace Contaminated Pipes In Flint

In today’s “screw it, I’ll do it myself” news, a construction company owned by a black woman is helping the people of Flint, Michigan get clean water again.

W.T. Stevens Construction, a Michigan-based construction company headed by Rhonda Grayer and former NBA player, Jeff Grayer, has been hired to replace 18,000 corroded residential water pipes, Blavity reports.

The Grayer’s are Flint natives. “This is home for me and my family and I wasn’t going to sit back and do nothing as a person or as a businessman,” Jeff told TNJ.com.

Dozens of new employees have been hired to help with the project. Everyone from labor to clerical to plumbing workers were given jobs during the early stages of the process.

State and federal funds will be used to pay the multi-million dollar contract, which is the biggest project the company has ever been given.

W.T. Stevens is only one of four companies currently trying to bring cleaner water to Flint. At least SOMETHING is getting done now.

