Notre Dame Students Walk Out On Mike Pence During His Graduation Address

Mike Pence didn’t pick the right school to give a commencement speech at when he chose to address graduating students at Notre Dame over the weekend.

After rumors spread that students would walk out on the Vice President if he gave his address, the real thing did happen on Sunday afternoon.

It was all organized by a group called We StaND For who said they’d be walking out on Pence, particularly for his views on immigrants, the LGBTQ community, and other marginalized people.

The group vowed to protest and leave peacefully, which they did as dozens left the venue upon Pence’s gracing of the stage. On their event page, We StaND invited people to protest the VP while being respectful.

“We invite all students, faculty, and families who will be attending the Commencement ceremony to walk out with us as we take back our graduation and show our dissatisfaction with the University's selection of Mike Pence as honored speaker. We also will walk out in dignity and solidarity with all marginalized people affected by Pence's politics, both on this campus and throughout our nation,” the page reads.

They also followed up with a statement further explaining their actions and highlighted why Pence has been harmful to minority communities through his politics.

See that statement below as well as video of the new graduates walking out of the ceremony.