Richard Spencer Kicked Out Of Gym After Being Identified As A White Nationalist

Another tale of white tears is told after white nationalist and founder of the so-called “alt-right” Richard Spencer was kicked out of his gym for being a racist.

This all went down recently when Spencer visited his gym in Virginia. While working out, a Georgetown University professor confronted him and proclaimed him as a neo-Nazi.

C. Christine Fair, an associate professor at Georgetown University’s Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service made a Tumblr post about the confrontation and said she "loudly identified him as a neo-Nazi."

"First, I want to note that this man is a supreme coward," Fair wrote. "When I approached this flaccid, sorry excuse of a man and asked ‘Are you Richard Spencer,' this pendulous poltroon said 'No. I am not.'"

Fair posted photos of the confrontation as well and even mentioned that Spencer tried to get the help of a black gym employee. Subsequently, his membership at the Old Town Sport & Health gym in Alexandria was terminated, according to the professor. She also claims the gym manager had defended Spencer’s right to have a membership and even claimed that she was causing a disturbance at the gym that day.

See Fair’s post about the incident below.