Richard Spencer Kicked Out Of Gym After Being Identified As A White Nationalist

Another tale of white tears is told after white nationalist and founder of the so-called “alt-right” Richard Spencer was kicked out of his gym for being a racist.
This all went down recently when Spencer visited his gym in Virginia. While working out, a Georgetown University professor confronted him and proclaimed him as a neo-Nazi.
C. Christine Fair, an associate professor at Georgetown University’s Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service made a Tumblr post about the confrontation and said she "loudly identified him as a neo-Nazi."
"First, I want to note that this man is a supreme coward," Fair wrote. "When I approached this flaccid, sorry excuse of a man and asked ‘Are you Richard Spencer,' this pendulous poltroon said 'No. I am not.'"
Fair posted photos of the confrontation as well and even mentioned that Spencer tried to get the help of a black gym employee. Subsequently, his membership at the Old Town Sport & Health gym in Alexandria was terminated, according to the professor. She also claims the gym manager had defended Spencer’s right to have a membership and even claimed that she was causing a disturbance at the gym that day.
See Fair’s post about the incident below.
Nazi Update: @sportandhealth ousted uber-coward Nazi @RichardBSpencer from our gym. Not me. Lesson? NONVIOLENT RESISTANCE WORKS. pic.twitter.com/qGI6DhjxR5— (((Christine Fair))) (@CChristineFair) May 19, 2017
(Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
COMMENTS