Manchester Arena Bomber Identified as 22-Year-Old Salman Abedi

According to police, Salman Abedi, 22, was the man behind the explosion that killed 22 people and injured 59. Of those who were killed, some were children, including 8-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos. Superfan Georgina Callander, 18, and John Atkinson, 26, were also among those killed by the blast.

British authorities have confirmed the identity of the suspected suicide bomber who detonated a bomb at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Tuesday, reported BBC News.

Although no details are known about Abedi at this time, a European security official has confirmed he was British, reported the Associated Press.

Earlier today, police arrested a different 23-year-old man in connection with the bombing. Another arrest warrant was issued at a separate location and a police-operated explosive device was used to gain entry into one of the homes where the warrant was issued.

On Tuesday, ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack and said "a soldier of the caliphate planted bombs in the middle of Crusaders gatherings,” according to Fox News. However, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said that the U.S. has not verified any connection between the bomber and any known terror groups.

On Tuesday, after the concert for Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman” tour concluded, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena. According to U.S. officials, the explosive device was believed to be packed with shrapnel, which is made to inflict as much damage as possible.

Following the attack, Grande took to Twitter and wrote, “broken. from the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words."