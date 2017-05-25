People Want Trump Investigated for Allowing a Mar-A-Lago Employee to Work for the White House

According to BuzzFeed News , Heather Rinkus is assisting with Trump’s upcoming trip to Taormina, Italy, for the G-7 Summit. Rinkus’s position has many questioning if the president has a conflict of interest between his company and the White House.

Rinkus — who has no government experience — is the guest reception manager at Mar-a-Lago. However, sources said she has an official White House email and government-issued phone, reported BuzzFeed.

Additionally, Rinkus is married to a twice-convicted felon, Ari Rinkus, who is currently on probation for pleading guilty to wire fraud as part of a Ponzi scheme. Ari has been known in the past to brag about his wife's access to the president and how he could use this to pursue government contracts on behalf of a foreign company.

Neither the White House nor the Trump Organization returned multiple requests for comment. Rinkus has not commented on her role with the White House.

This dual job has many questioning how closely the president’s business deals and his government position are intertwined. It also brings into question whether or not there are other people employed by Trump’s businesses that also hold White House jobs.

Trump has often been under scrutiny for hiring his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner in White House positions.