This White Woman Says She Can Use The N-Word Because She's A Neighborhood "Pioneer"

In today’s white people overstep their boundries news, a white woman who’s running for Southampton, Long Island’s Village Board believes she can use the N-word and other racial slurs because she thinks she was a neighborhood “pioneer.”

Valerie Smith told the Southamption Press it was OK among reports that she called the police to report a group of black men standing in front of her house and described them as “a bunch of n*****s.” Of course she also had to point out that they were drinking Hennessy.

Oh boy.

She requested that police get them away from her house and on Friday (May 26) said her use of the racial slur was no big deal. She went further by saying that she’s entitled to use the N-word because Eddie Murphy made a career out of it and heard it on television via All in the Family.

“Now, all of a sudden, I can’t use it?” Ms. Smith said in a phone interview. “Sorry—I live in a black neighborhood. I came here and didn’t see color.”

Wait. Hold up! You don’t see color, but you described two men standing near your residence as “n*****s?”

How Sway?

It gets worse, actually. Police have confirmed to the paper that Smith has called them no less than 200 times since she moved to the area six years ago. She also feels like she rescued the neighborhood from ruin.

“When you are a pioneer, like I am, it’s not easy,” she said. “I’m the only white person who owns and lives on this street.”

*Agony face emoji*.

Someone come get your girl. She needs a talking to. Oh, and on Twitter she proclaimed her love for that Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad.

You’re dismissed, ma’am.