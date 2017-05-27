A Couple Who's Been Trying To Conceive For 17 Years Has Sextuplets

This has got to be one of the craziest birth announcements ever.

Abeboye and Ajibola Taiwo had tried for 17 years to begin a family. Presumably, they tried just about everything in the book to make it happen.

Then, the impossible happened: the Nigerian nationals gave birth, but it wasn’t just to one or even two children. They had six babies!

The three boys and three girls were delivered by cesarean section at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond last week, and all are healthy and doing well.

Before giving birth, the couple heard four heartbeats in November at the first ultrasound. At a subsequent appointment earlier this year, the couple learned they were having sextuplets.

"I was excited," Adeboye Taiwo said. "For the very first time we were expecting."

Check out pics of the sextuplets, here.