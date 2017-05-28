Chef Caught Violently Yanking Waitress' Hair Over Burnt Kids Meal

A chef in South Carolina has been arrested and charged with assault after grabbing a waitress’ hair and violently bringing her to the ground.

This all went down at Red Bowl Bistro in Columbia last month. 68-year-old Jiguang Yang was charged with third degree assault and battery on Friday (May 26). Yang is a chef at the restaurant his is son owns and a Chinese citizen.

The incident stemmed from the waitress, Christina Surina, letting her boss know that she didn’t want to serve a kids’ meal because it was burnt.

“I didn't feel like I should take out a child burnt chicken nuggets and fried shrimp. I asked the owner. He was in the kitchen at that time to remake it,” she described. “I turned around to start pouring ketchup for the kids’ meal and when I was pouring ketchup, his dad came behind me and snatched my head down and I don't know what happened after that.”

Surina says she had worked at the restaurant for over five years and is now unemployed after coming forward to police about the incident.

Yang is free on a personal recognizance bond and is now facing deportation, according to lawyers who spoke with WIS-TV.

“This is a very serious charge,” attorney Victor Li said. “What makes this worse is there is a lot at stake. His family has done very well in the community. We are very worried about deportation with the political climate.”

Should’ve thought about that before you pulled her hair, Mr. Yang.

