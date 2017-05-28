Man Kills Eight People After Argument With His Wife Over Their Kids

Eight people, including a sheriff’s deputy, two underage boys and five adults, were shot and killed at three different residences by a gunman after an alleged domestic argument over his children.

35-year-old Willie Cory Godbolt was arrested by police in Mississippi (where the attack happened) Sunday morning (May 28) shortly before 7 am. 36-year-old Deputy William Durr was killed during the first shooting at 11:30 pm along with three women at a home in Bogue Chitto.

The second shooting was at a home in Brookhaven, Miss where two juvenile boys were found dead. The third was at a nearby residence where the bodies of a man and a woman were found, authorities said.

After the rampage, and while sitting on the ground in handcuffs surrounded by police officers, Godbolt told the Clarion-Ledger his intentions and that he did all of the killing because he loved his wife, children and Bogue Chitto.

“I was having a conversation with her stepdaddy (sic) and her mama (sic) and her, my wife, about me taking my children home,” he told the newspaper. “Somebody called the officer, people that didn't even live at the house. That's what they do. They intervene. They cost him his life,” the suspect said, referring to the slain deputy. “I'm sorry.”

Perhaps more eerie is Godbolt wishing that he had died. He wished that God had taken him out but he “ran out of bullets. He says “death” is next for him.

“Suicide by cop was my intention. I ain't fit to live not after what I've done, not in your eyes, not in nobody else's eyes,” he explained. “But God, you know, he forgives you for everything.”

A 16-year-old male is safe after being taken hostage by the suspect, the sheriff said. Initially, a 911 call was placed after a resident wanted Godbolt removed from the property. That’s when the rampage began and the deputy, along with three others, were allegedly killed by Godbolt.

Investigators gathered evidence at all three locations.

See Godbolt's video confession below.