Manchester Police Release New Photos Of Bomber And Suitcase Carried Around Prior To Attack

Police have released a new image of alleged Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi carrying a blue suitcase just days prior to the attack.

Authorities are asking the public to contact police if they see anything that looks like the piece of luggage. The image shows Abedi with the hip-high case at the city centre on May 22.

The Greater Manchester Police are also interested in the alleged attacker’s whereabouts in the four days prior to the attack.

Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson, from the North West Counter Terrorism Unit, says the suitcase should be approached with caution if found, but there’s no evidence to suggest it’s particularly dangerous.

"We believe Abedi was in possession of this case in the days before the attack at Manchester Arena on Monday 22 May,” he said. "I want to stress that this is a different item than the one he used in the attack.

“We have no reason to believe the case and its contents contain anything dangerous, but would ask people to be cautious,” he continued. “The public should not approach the case if they see it but contact police immediately on 999."

Police have also released an image of a replica case. See both images below.