This Texas Student Was Given A ‘Most Likely to Blend in with White People’ Award

Sydney Caesar , a student at Anthony Aguirre Junior High School in Houston, Texas recently received an award stating she was “Most Likely to Blend in With White People,” from her college-prep teacher Stacey Lockett .

This really happened. And it went down just days after another student at the same school received a superlative marking them most likely to be a terrorist.

Her mother says, "Everyone doesn't believe that this is real but yes, this certificate shows that this is real." ==> https://t.co/vnuZ9j84dH pic.twitter.com/PGEUVs7WVT

“Where is the common sense in that? I mean, how can you think that is okay to say it in the first place and then right after a major event has happened? It just doesn’t make any sense,” Lauren Easton, Caesar’s sister, told Houston’s Fox 26.

“I feel really bad for her because I saw her in class, she was really upset about it and she just wouldn’t talk at all for the rest of the day,” she continued.

The Channelview Independent School District which Caesar’s school is in issued a statement about both of the offensive superlatives.

"The Channelview Independent School District would like to emphasize that a recent incident where insensitive and offensive mock awards presented to students are in no way associated with the AVID College Readiness System or the AVID Center,” it read in part. “Channelview ISD does not support this type of recognition under any circumstances and the placement of the AVID logo on these certificates was an error.”

Sydney ended up not attending the last day of school because she was too embarrassed. Her mother wants something more than suspension as punishment for the teacher.

“For that child to either be called a terrorist or she’s not black enough, basically now the students are taking that and that’s her label for the rest of the school year,” Latonya Robinson, her mother, said.

Watch a local news package on the incident below.