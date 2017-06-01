BET Experience 2017!

16-Year-Old Suspected of Hacking an Uber Driver to Death With Shoplifted Machete

Grant Nelson described attacker Eliza Wasni to police shortly before dying.

Police in Chicago arrested and charged a teenage girl for the fatal stabbing of an Uber driver on Tuesday.

16-year-old Eliza Wasni is being held without bail in a Cook County jail for the "heinous" killing of Grant Nelson, 34, reported the Chicago Tribune.

According to prosecutors, Nelson — who drove a Hyundai — picked up Wasni near a Walmart and started driving to her destination. Just minutes into the ride, Wasni allegedly started hacking away at Nelson with a machete. Nelson pulled over the car and ran into the lobby of a nearby condominium building.

"Help me, help me. I'm going to die," Nelson yelled, according Assistant State's Attorney Michelle Cunningham.

Wasni then reportedly drove off in Nelson’s car until she hit a median and started running on foot. Later on, police found Wasni wearing only a bra and leggings. Nelson’s bloody trail led officers to find him in the lobby of the building.

In addition to using the app to identify Wasni, police were given a description of the teen by Nelson, who died shortly after in a hospital.

During their investigation, police viewed surveillance footage which reportedly showed Wasni walking around the Walmart where she was picked up with a knife and machete. Wasni did not pay for the items, prosecutors said.

Wasni will be held in a juvenile facility until her trial. However, she has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder, according to an official with the Cook County sheriff's office.

On Wednesday, an Uber spokeswoman issued a statement, saying, “[Uber is] heartbroken by the loss of one of our partners, Grant Nelson. Our deepest sympathies and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

