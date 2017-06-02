Person Who 'Used to Be a Terrible Racist' Sends Black Church $2,000

For Nicholtown Presbyterian Church, a predominantly Black church in Greenville, South Carolina, receiving donations or tithings is commonplace. However, nothing could prepare the parishioners of the church for the incredible anonymous donation they recently received.

Last weekend, when Reverend Michael Sullivan was checking the donations from the congregation, he was surprised to see a particularly large donation from a stranger who claimed they “used to be a terrible racist.”

"The letter reads, 'Dear sir or ma'am, please accept this donation of $2,000 to Nicholtown Presbyterian Church,'” Reverend Sullivan read to Fox Carolina.

Sullivan said reading the letter gives him goosebumps because of the testimony and change of mindset the person illustrated.

"I am white and used to be a terrible racist,” read Sullivan. “Thanks to Jesus and the Holy Spirit acting through the Presbyterian Church, I have been cleansed of that.”

The letter continued, “I send this donation as a heartfelt apology to the African-American community, as a sign of God's love for you and as a sign for my love for you as well."

Reverend Sullivan plans to use some of the money to start new programs to better the youth in the community. He also sent a message to the anonymous donor.

"Just letting them know, that they're loved,” said Sullivan. “I think that's what we really need to do more of — share the love of God."