Portland Victim Who Saved Two Girls From White Supremacist Was Robbed After Fatal Attack

Immediately after a white supremacist verbally attacked two teens on a Portland train and stabbed three men for intervening, one of the victims was robbed of his wedding ring and backpack, said police.
According to Portland police, a man was caught on surveillance with the backpack of 53-year-old Ricky Best, who was stabbed on the MAX train last Friday. Best, as well as 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, was killed as a result of the stabbing.
After viewing the surveillance footage, authorities were able to track down the white male who was last seen holding Best’s backpack.
Police said the backpack contained "personal items important to the Best family."
Best was killed by 35-year-old Jeremy Christian, who was verbally assaulting Destinee Mangum, 17, and her Muslim friend. Christian also stabbed 21-year-old Micah Fletcher, who survived.
No additional details have been released regarding the identity of the thief or the charges he currently faces.
(Photo:Rick Best via Facebook)
