Portland Victim Who Saved Two Girls From White Supremacist Was Robbed After Fatal Attack

Immediately after a white supremacist verbally attacked two teens on a Portland train and stabbed three men for intervening, one of the victims was robbed of his wedding ring and backpack, said police.

According to Portland police, a man was caught on surveillance with the backpack of 53-year-old Ricky Best, who was stabbed on the MAX train last Friday. Best, as well as 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, was killed as a result of the stabbing.

After viewing the surveillance footage, authorities were able to track down the white male who was last seen holding Best’s backpack.