This Student Created 'Why White Women Should Date Black Men' Fliers to Fight Campus Racism

"They handed me one of the hardest punishments you can get on SMU," Emily Walker, 25, told WFAA.

After seeing racist and offensive fliers titled “Why White Women Shouldn’t Date Black Men” posted around her campus, a student at Southern Methodist University decided to retaliate with her own fliers attempting to support Black students. Little did she know, her response flier would result in a disciplinary probation.

Walker said the school conducted an investigation which lasted for months because she made and distributed 150 fliers titled “Why White Women Should Date Black Men.” However, Walker believes the punishment is not fair considering she was only trying combat the racist fliers she saw.

"I was like, 'I'm a white woman. I'm going to show the author, 'No, sorry buddy. You didn't win,'" Walker said.

Walker, who is studying advertising at SMU, said she was working as an athletic trainer last year and saw how the “Why White Women Shouldn’t Date Black Men” flier negatively impacted the Black athletes.

"It hurt the Black young men on our campus," Walker told WFAA.

Walker posted her retaliation fliers on campus in November and was only recently notified of her probation status after months of anxiety.

"If you do one thing wrong, you could be suspended and off this campus," Walker said. "I'm walking on thin ice."

According to Walker, SMU claimed her flier added to a hostile environment on campus, yet she said she only did it to uplift Black students.

As for any disciplinary action taken towards the makers of the original racist flier, SMU spokesperson Kent Best wrote to WFAA, "The university does not disclose information about student disciplinary matters in accordance with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act."